Banco de Sabadell’s (BNDSF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BNDSF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Banco de Sabadell has an average rating of Hold.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides personal, business, and private banking services in Spain and internationally. The company offers various accounts; deposits and long-term saving plans; cards; investments in exchange and markets, funds, and structured deposits; mortgages and personal loans; auto and technology products renting services; car, house, health, life care, and death insurance; and home banking services.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.