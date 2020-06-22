Balentine LLC Takes Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 752 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,629,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,550,000 after purchasing an additional 254,955 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 121.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verisign by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $207,854,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verisign stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.27. 11,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,032. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.59 and its 200 day moving average is $200.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.25.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,801,540.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

