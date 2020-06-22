Balentine LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $351,849.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $225,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.61. 41,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,248. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.10. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.