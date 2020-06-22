Balentine LLC Takes Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.82. 43,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.