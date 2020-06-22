Balentine LLC Takes $92,000 Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.40.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.56. 42,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.35. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

