Balentine LLC Takes $75,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.34. 22,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,154. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

