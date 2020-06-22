Balentine LLC Takes $73,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 744 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,226,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after purchasing an additional 697,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,271,000 after acquiring an additional 407,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after acquiring an additional 365,536 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.66. 24,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,941. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

