Balentine LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,454,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.27. 108,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,647. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.98. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

