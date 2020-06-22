Balentine LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Global Payments by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,950,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,813,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,782,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $281,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,898.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,649. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $177.09. 27,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,673. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.66 and a 200-day moving average of $176.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

