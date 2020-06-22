Balentine LLC Takes $124,000 Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Godaddy by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDDY traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.24. 23,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $68.47. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $206,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,886 shares of company stock valued at $14,636,156 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

