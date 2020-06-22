Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 505 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 505 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,512 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,174,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $237.26. 350,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $243.76. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 174.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.62.
In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,798 shares of company stock worth $3,914,420. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.