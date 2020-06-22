Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 505 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 505 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,512 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,174,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $237.26. 350,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $243.76. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 174.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,798 shares of company stock worth $3,914,420. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

