Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 4,020 eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,020 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,886 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in eBay by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in eBay by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 399,221 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in eBay by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of eBay to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,866,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

