Balentine LLC Purchases New Shares in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,135,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,252,000 after purchasing an additional 969,145 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 116,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE:SLB remained flat at $$19.71 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,572,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,936,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.