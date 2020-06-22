Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.16. The company had a trading volume of 65,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,248. The stock has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.41 and a 200 day moving average of $119.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

