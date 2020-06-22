Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.72.

SBUX traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $75.19. 4,571,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,927,407. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.07. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

