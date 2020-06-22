Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $534,605,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $316,702,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $395.98. The stock had a trading volume of 64,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.35. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $407.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $377,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,522 shares of company stock valued at $121,517,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.07.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.