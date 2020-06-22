Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $5,370,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 659.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 895,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,917,000 after acquiring an additional 89,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $52.49. 81,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,379. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.