Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVEC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NVE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NVE by 248.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVE by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NVE by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVE by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

NVEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 43.20 and a quick ratio of 38.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. NVE Corp has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $76.40.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 57.88%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

