Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,558,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,012,000 after acquiring an additional 271,150 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,262,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,527,000 after buying an additional 112,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,152,000 after buying an additional 312,165 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,850,000 after buying an additional 2,056,064 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,967,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,350,000 after buying an additional 191,697 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.65. 232,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,427. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.