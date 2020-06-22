Balentine LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 670 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,814,000 after buying an additional 1,852,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,227,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,521,000 after buying an additional 1,062,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. OTR Global cut Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $13,870,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $14,851,573.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 916,721 shares of company stock valued at $136,740,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.36. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

