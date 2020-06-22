Balentine LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

NYSE:D traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.97. 88,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.