Balentine LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nike by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.76. 145,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,937,236. The stock has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.42. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

