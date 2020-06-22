Balentine LLC Makes New $126,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,466.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.77. The company had a trading volume of 28,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.16 and its 200-day moving average is $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.