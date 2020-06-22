Balentine LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,169 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 526.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.60. The company had a trading volume of 158,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,319. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $153.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.21.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $285,320.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $136,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

