Balentine LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 62,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

APD traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.48. 18,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,773. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.78.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

