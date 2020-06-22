Balentine LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $168,472,000 after buying an additional 76,804 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 24,314 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $4,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,336,203. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital cut Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.