Balentine LLC Invests $99,000 in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 49.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Securities raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.69. 1,692,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

