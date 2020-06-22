Balentine LLC Invests $91,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,403,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $449,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,806 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in General Motors by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.44. 5,078,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,162,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

