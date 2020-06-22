Balentine LLC Invests $85,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.0% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $168.09. The company had a trading volume of 63,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.36. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

