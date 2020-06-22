Balentine LLC Invests $74,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,002,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,665,000. KEMPER Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. KEMPER Corp now owns 2,111,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,359,000 after buying an additional 1,436,375 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,510.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,376,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,450,000 after buying an additional 1,323,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,539,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,278,000 after buying an additional 1,152,069 shares in the last quarter.

VT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,252. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.07. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

