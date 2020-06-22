Balentine LLC Invests $138,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 576,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,565,000 after acquiring an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,868 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 366,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.69. 33,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,622. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.