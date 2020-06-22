Balentine LLC Invests $135,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,440.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.78.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $312.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,252. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.58 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

