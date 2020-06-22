Balentine LLC Invests $121,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $14,912,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after acquiring an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $754,296,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.89. The company had a trading volume of 84,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,432. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

