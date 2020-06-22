Balentine LLC Invests $113,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after buying an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,231,000 after buying an additional 118,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,770,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,558,000 after buying an additional 358,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.26. 63,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut their target price on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

