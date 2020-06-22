Balentine LLC Invests $104,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,447,000 after purchasing an additional 78,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.22. 5,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,644. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.11. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

