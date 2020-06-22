Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 375 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,177,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.62.

CLX stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.24. 648,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,533. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $219.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $1,620,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,173.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

