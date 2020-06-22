Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 2,948 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 25,285,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,459,104. The stock has a market cap of $219.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

