Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 2,018 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1,440.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.33. 1,123,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,894. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Several research firms have commented on CERN. UBS Group cut their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $869,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $285,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,392.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,481,016 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

