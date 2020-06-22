Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 1,775 Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $1,539,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $393,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,046,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14,518.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.50. 53,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,789. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.