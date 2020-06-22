Balentine LLC Buys New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 16.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in American Express by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in American Express by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.90.

American Express stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

