Balentine LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,947,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,748 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,672 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,784 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $3.84 on Monday, reaching $138.84. The company had a trading volume of 77,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 262.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.41 and a 200-day moving average of $135.88. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

