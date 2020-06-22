Balentine LLC Buys New Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. UBS Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.20.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $264.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.46 and a 200 day moving average of $274.55. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.