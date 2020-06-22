Balentine LLC Acquires Shares of 876 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,204,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,916,000 after buying an additional 163,451 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

ECL stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727,706. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.18. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

