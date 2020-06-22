Balentine LLC Acquires Shares of 2,897 Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,471,000 after purchasing an additional 888,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,029 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,630,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $113,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 23.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after buying an additional 703,973 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.25 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $223,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,790 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.20. 354,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,957,960. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.