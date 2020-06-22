Balentine LLC Acquires Shares of 2,282 VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in VF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in VF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in VF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other VF news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Argus cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

NYSE:VFC traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $62.07. 43,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,975. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

