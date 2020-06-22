Balentine LLC Acquires Shares of 1,742 Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,181,311,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,103,000 after purchasing an additional 491,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,463,350,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,300 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,708 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,699 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.88. 52,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,247. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

