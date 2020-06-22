Balentine LLC Acquires New Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $3,525,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AON by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,668 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 681.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 24,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AON by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 47,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,836. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.88. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $658,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.56.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

