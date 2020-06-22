Balentine LLC Acquires New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 671 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,524 shares of company stock valued at $15,803,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $121.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,592. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

