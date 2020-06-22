Balentine LLC Acquires New Shares in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $3,571,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $35,378,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,786 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $376.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.30. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $412.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.60.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

