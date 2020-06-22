Balentine LLC Acquires New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,019 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 24.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 18.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $26,906,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 70.8% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $168.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,054.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $74,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 480,448 shares of company stock worth $81,338,430. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

